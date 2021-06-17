Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta High Court against Nandigram poll result

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court challenging Assembly election result in Nandigram where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious.

The court will hear the matter on June 18.

As per the 'cause list' released by the High Court on its website on Thursday, the matter is scheduled to be taken up via video conference before the court of Justice Kausik Chanda as "to be mentioned".

The Election Commission had declared Adhikari the winner and the Trinamool Congress supremo the runner-up in the fiercely contested election for the Nandigram constituency.

Alleging tampering of EVM machines and refusal of demands for recounting by the concerned EC official, Banerjee had said following declaration of the results that the doors of the court will be knocked on the issue.

BJP MLA Adhikari is at present the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)