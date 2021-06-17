Mamata moves Calcutta HC against Nandigram poll result

Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta High Court against Nandigram poll result

BJP MLA Adhikari is at present the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 17 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 22:37 ist
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photos

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court challenging Assembly election result in Nandigram where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious.

The court will hear the matter on June 18. 

As per the 'cause list' released by the High Court on its website on Thursday, the matter is scheduled to be taken up via video conference before the court of Justice Kausik Chanda as "to be mentioned".

The Election Commission had declared Adhikari the winner and the Trinamool Congress supremo the runner-up in the fiercely contested election for the Nandigram constituency.

Alleging tampering of EVM machines and refusal of demands for recounting by the concerned EC official, Banerjee had said following declaration of the results that the doors of the court will be knocked on the issue.

BJP MLA Adhikari is at present the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mamata Banerjee
Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Nandigram

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hidden Black scientists proved the polio vaccine worked

Hidden Black scientists proved the polio vaccine worked

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

 