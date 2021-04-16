Mamata Banerjee opposing citizenship to Matuas due to vote bank, says Amit Shah

Raking up the citizenship issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee was opposing the granting of citizenship to the Matua and Namasudra communities as it will not go down well with her vote bank.

“The Matua and Nnamasudra communities are living in the country for 50 to 60 years. But Didi is saying that they will not get citizenship . The reason is her vote bank will not like it,” said Shah. He was addressing a rally at Tehatta in Nadia district.

Matuas are Dalit Hindus who came to West Bengal in large numbers from the erstwhile East Pakistan, or modern day Bangladesh, following partition. With population of about 3 crore in the state, they are the determining factor in several constituencies.

Shah also said that fund of Rs 100 crore will be created for the development of the Matua and Namasudra communities if the BJP is voted to power.

Hurling the dynasty politics barb at the Chief Minister, Shah said that while the BJP wants to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in the state, Mamata only wants “ Bhaipo (nephew) Samman Nidhi.”

“ After May 2, there will be no one to take cut money. The Government of syndicates and the Government which works for the Bhaipo will be a thing of the past,” said Shah.

He further alleged that the TMC government failed to curb cross border infiltration in the State and claimed that if the BJP is voted to power then “’not even a bird from across the border” will be able to enter Bengal.

Taking potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gabdhi for starting his campaign in Bengal at the fifth phase of the Assembly elections, Shah dubbed him as a “tourist politicians”

“ When half of the election is over, a tourist politician came to Bengal and questioned BJP’s DNA. BJP’s DNA is nationalism, Atmanirbhar Bharat and development,” said Shah.