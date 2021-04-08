Mamata to skip PM's meeting over Covid-19 situation

Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting called by PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 situation with CMs

Banerjeee will be busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections in the state, the sources said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 08 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 15:16 ist
Mamata Banerjee file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend the virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation with CMs, sources in the state government said on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay will be present in the meeting, they said.

Read: Are some Covid-19 vaccines more effective than others?

Banerjeee will be busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections in the state, the sources said.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh-mark again, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mamata Banerjee
COVID-19
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

India's worsening gender gap worrying

India's worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

 