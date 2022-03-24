Mamata Banerjee visits Birbhum, announces financial support to kin of victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited Bogtui village, in Birbhum district, where eight people were allegedly burnt to death, as retaliation to the killing of a Trinamool upa-pradhan on Monday evening. Mamata asked police for strong action, as she announced financial support to the affected families.

She termed the incident sad and instructed police officials to take stringent action, demanding punishment for those who failed to do their duty, in the administration and the police. She condemned the two incidents - the killing, and the subsequent fire. She asked for police picketing in the affected area. The CM asked the police for statewide searches for curbing and recovering illegal arms.

Also Read — Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report

The West Bengal CM also announced financial aid for the affected families, and for re-building burnt houses. Besides, she offered jobs to the members of the affected families. She added that police will probe all angles, whether the incident had involvement of locals or were their people who came from outside. The CM later visited the hospital at Rampurhat to see the injured who were injured in the fire and are undergoing treatment. Mamata had on Wednesday said that she had deferred her visit by a day, like other delegations (of the Left, and the BJP) were visiting.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP and state president, however, was obstructed on the way to the village. Congress representatives sat and protested. Adhir, yesterday, had written to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to invoke Article 355 in West Bengal.

