Mamata Banerjee's entry in Assam will help BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the TMC are welcome in the state as they will divide the votes of the Congress and help the BJP.

During a trip to Siliguri, Sarma claimed that Banerjee's entry in Assam and Tripura will only help the BJP.

He said that wherever Banerjee goes and does politics, she will divide the votes of Congress and help the BJP. "If she comes to Assam, we will give her a red carpet welcome," Sarma said, according to media reports.