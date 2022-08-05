Mamata congratulates Sudhir for winning gold in CWG

Mamata congratulates Sudhir for winning gold in CWG

Sudhir, a bronze medallist of the 2018 Asian Para Games, clinched the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 05 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 16:05 ist
Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday congratulated Sudhir for winning gold in men's heavyweight para powerlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Banerjee, who is on a four-day official visit to New Delhi, wished the weightlifter a great future ahead.

Also Read—PM Modi congratulates India's medal winners at CWG

“My heartfelt congratulations to Sudhir for winning gold in para powerlifting in Commonwealth Games, 2022. May you touch greater heights and create new milestones! Best wishes for a bright future ahead,” Banerjee tweeted.

Sudhir, a bronze medallist of the 2018 Asian Para Games, clinched the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event on Thursday. He broke the Games record by scoring a total 134.5 points after lifting 208 kg in his first attempt and 212 kg in his second effort. His win brought the sixth CWG gold medal for the country this time. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Sports News
Commonwealth Games
Birmingham
gold medal

What's Brewing

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 