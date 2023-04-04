Mamata engaged in divide and rule in Bengal: BJP

The BJP on Monday accused TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of playing a game of “divide and rule”. Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri and MPs Locket Chatterjee, Khagen Murmu and Jagannath Sarkar said that the WB government is empowering neither Muslims nor Hindus, but is letting the differences simmer for political gains.

Violence broke out in various parts of West Bengal, starting from Hooghly after a Ram Navami procession. Stone-pelting and arson were reported as the BJP and TMC exchanged a war of words. CM Banerjee has called the rioters “enemies of the country” while the BJP has accused her of appeasing Muslims.

Chaudhuri said that the Islampur police commissioner told her that the traditional route of the Ram Navami procession was changed on instructions of the police but charges were levelled against the organisers. “In my area, Dalkola, they have arrested over 120 people for attending the rally, but many have not even taken part in the rally,” Chaudhuri said, adding that the situation is tense in Rishla, Mangalpur etc. She said that Mamata wanted to divert attention from corruption charges against her government ahead of the panchayat polls.

Demanding Mamata’s resignation, MP Locket Chatterjee said that Bengal resembles “old Kashmir” where “Pakistan flags were unfurled”. “We urge an investigation into the matter by the NIA,” Chatterjee said.

MP Khagen Murmu said that “jungle raj” (lawlessness) has descended in Bengal, while MP Jagannath Sarkar said that Mamata doesn’t want anyone in Bengal to speak of Ram.

On Sunday, as clashes broke out, the BJP alleged that Biman Ghosh, legislator from Hooghly’s Pursurah, was hurt in the attacks. State president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to union home minister Amit Shah asking for the Centre’s intervention. “In view of the deteriorating law and order situation, we immediately seek your kind intervention as per law so that the situation does not go out of control,” the letter said.