'Mamata hails from 'demoness' culture, has faulty DNA'

Mamata hails from 'demoness' culture, has faulty DNA: BJP MLA in UP

The MLA was referring to Mamata taking offence at the chanting of slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' on Saturday

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 24 2021, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 17:16 ist

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bairia, Surendra Singh, on Sunday said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hails from a "demoness culture" and that her DNA is "defected".

Singh was referring to Banerjee taking offence at the chanting of slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" on Saturday at a programme held in Kolkata on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"There is a defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee, and she hails from the demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural," he told reporters.

Singh added that the violence and murder unleashed allegedly by members of Banerjee's party TMC in West Bengal provide proof of their "evil" act.

Banerjee had on Saturday declined to speak at an official programme at the lawn of Victoria Memorial Hall to celebrate Bose's 125th birth anniversary after "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised by a section of the audience in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said such "insult" was unacceptable.

The BJP claimed that Banerjee's reaction reflected her mindset of appeasement politics, while the ruling Trinamool Congress said no one can teach lumpens to be dignified.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mamata Banerjee
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Trinamool Congress

What's Brewing

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

 