Mamata's alliance in making to oust BJP in 2024: Gogoi

Mamata-led alliance of regional parties in making to unseat BJP from power at Centre in 2024: Akhil Gogoi

The Independent MLA from Assam also claimed that Banerjee has extended an invitation to him to merge Raijor Dal with the Trinamool Congress

PTI
PTI, Guwahati ,
  • Aug 08 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 16:09 ist
Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Sunday said that an alliance of regional parties under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the making to oust the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024.

The Independent MLA from Assam also claimed that Banerjee has extended an invitation to him to merge Raijor Dal with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Also read: Mamata asks Akhil Gogoi to join Trinamool, be party leader in Assam

"We aim to form a confederation of regional forces and project Mamata Banerjee as its leader to remove the Narendra Modi government from power in 2024," he told reporters.

Gogoi claimed that Banerjee has assured him of the TMC Assam unit president's post if Raijor Dal is merged with the ruling party in West Bengal.

A decision in this regard is likely to be taken in our party's executive body meeting during the day, he said.

Gogoi said that three rounds of talks between the TMC and Raijor Dal over the issue have already taken place. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Akhil Gogoi
Mamata Banerjee
TMC
BJP
Trinamool Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Boycott calls weigh ahead of Winter Olympics in Beijing

Boycott calls weigh ahead of Winter Olympics in Beijing

DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy

DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy

In Pics: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics

In Pics: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics

Japan wins home Gold in Baseball, a national passion

Japan wins home Gold in Baseball, a national passion

Golden boy gives Sirsi village a reason to rejoice

Golden boy gives Sirsi village a reason to rejoice

When a fighting Aditi had golf trending in India

When a fighting Aditi had golf trending in India

North-East: Map is not the territory

North-East: Map is not the territory

 