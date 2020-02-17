Mamata meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at Raj Bhavan

After months of acrimony between the West Bengal Government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met him at the Raj Bhavan. Although Banerjee left the Raj Bhavan after the hour long meeting without addressing the media, the Governor in a tweet described the meeting as “extremely satisfying.”

“Had an extremely satisfying an hour long interaction with Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee at Raj Bhawan ⁦@MamataOfficial,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Although both sides did not reveal the details of the meeting a release issued by the Raj Bhavan later stated that there was “interaction as regards varied issues of governance.” It further stated that no other official was present as it it was a one-on-meeting.

Ever since Dhankhar took charge last year he has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over several issues. The Governor had questioned the role of the state government during the gherao of Union Minister Babu Supriyo by section of students at Jadavpur University and the subsequent blockade of his (Dhankhar) vehicle.

The Governor also accused the state administration of inaction when he was recently stopped from attending the annual convocation at Calcutta University due to blockade by protesters agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He criticised the TMC government several times over the law and order situation in the state.

The conflict between the Governor and the state Government escalated further over the Governor’s address ahead of the state Budget session in the Assembly. Dhankhar’s remark that he may add his suggestions and observations in the speech prepared by the state government drew sharp reactions from TMC. However, the Governor in end read out the speech prepared by the state government verbatim.

Earlier the Governor had urged the Chief Minister to meet him several times but the meetings did not take place as according to the state government Banerjee had prior engagements. It remains to be seen whether the meeting eases the relationship between the two or the tussle will continue.