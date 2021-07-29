Mamata not alone in the formidable task of Opposition unity

While Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hogged headlines, a close look at the events surrounding her visit and scrutiny of her remarks point to multi-layer efforts to work out this seemingly herculean task of Opposition unity, which has failed to click multiple times in the past.

So while Banerjee with her "Khela Hobe" at national level pitch left no one doubt that she is indeed in the reckoning for the larger Opposition gambit, other leaders also appeared adding their bit to this vexed exercise.

While Banerjee spoke to Lalu Prasad in Delhi over phone, NCP boss Sharad Pawar drove to RJD chief's residence and "enquired about his health". Yadav's daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti was also present.

In Haryana, INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala, who is in touch with NDA's blow hot and blow cold ally Nitish Kumar's JDU, said on Tuesday he would contact opposition leaders soon to forge a third front at the national level.

JDU general secretary K C Tyagi, who has an old Janata Party-days association with Chautala, had met the INLD leader a few days back during which the two leaders had a telephonic conversation. Nitish Kumar is likely to visit Chautala next month.

As if dropping indications of sorts, Chautala went to the extent of saying if a strong third front is formed, then many who support the government will leave it, ultimately leading to a situation where mid-term polls may take place.

Though this claim needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as BJP on its own has a brute majority in Lok Sabha and is not dependent on allies for completing its full term.

However, this does reflect the intent of the senior leaders in the Opposition to reach out to all parties barring the BJP in its quest for the anti-Narendra Modi front. Chautala said he had "family relations" with Banerjee.

While Chautala said, he will meet opposition leaders and urge them to come on one platform before September 25, the birth anniversary of former deputy PM Devi Lal and that Kumar will have lunch with him on August 1, Banerjee, talking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, said she has good relations BJD's Naveen Patknaik and YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy, leaders who have frequently bailed out the Modi government in Parliament on some key bills and occasions.

Shiv Sena in its editorial piece in party mouthpiece Saamna on Thursday hailed Banerjee for setting up a panel to conduct a probe into the Pegasus snooping row.

Banerjee is all set to visit the national capital again to meet all Opposition members after the Parliament session is over and the coronavirus situation normalises.

Rahul Gandhi, who many in the non-Congress Opposition earlier believed, was not quite welcoming on drafting in other parties in the fight against the BJP, on Wednesday chose to acknowledge the wisdom in the Opposition camp after the meeting with leaders of 14 parties.

"Sitting with the entire opposition is extremely humbling. Amazing experience, wisdom and insight in everyone present," he tweeted under the hashtag #United.

Clearly, something is changing on the ground as far as Opposition politics is concerned.