Mamata promises land to 187 firms in Bengal leather hub

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the leather processing hub at Bantala on the eastern fringes of Kolkata will attract investments worth Rs 80,000 crore.

“The Bengal government will provide land to 187 companies at Bantala which will draw investments worth Rs 80,000 crore and generate about 5 lakh jobs,” Banerjee said at an event at Bantala.

The chief minister added that there will be special emphasis on curbing industrial pollution at the hub and in total there will be eight treatment plants.

She explained that the Centre has finally given clearance for mining at the Deocha Pachami in coal block in Birbum district which will attract investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore. With an indicated coal reserve of at least 2 billion tonnes, it is one of the biggest coal blocks in the world.