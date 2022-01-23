Mamata questions Centre's decisions on Netaji’s birthday

On Netaji’s birthday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke critically of the BJP-led government at the Centre. Speaking at a public function in Kolkata on Sunday, Mamata criticised the Centre’s recent decisions - merging of Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with that of the National War Memorial, exclusion of Bengal’s proposed tableaux from Republic Day function, no concrete steps for solving the mystery surrounding Netaji’s last days, proposed amendments to IAS cadre rules, and alleged attempts at reinterpreting history.

Taking a dig at Modi-government’s recent decisions that allegedly could lead to reinterpretation of India’s history, Mamata said that the Centre is doing politics over ‘memorial’. She said that all martyrs are respectable irrespective of what faith or colour they represent. Mamata said that be it the slogan, Jai Hind, or the national anthem and the national song, Bengal has made contributions and nobody has the ability to eliminate it.

Mamata said that it is not clear why Bengal's proposed tableaux was excluded from the Republic Day function. The tableaux will now be exhibited during the state’s Republic Day function in Kolkata.

Netaji’s last days remain a mystery still. While West Bengal has digitised and archived all documents it had (concerning Netaji), the Centre is yet to offer an answer that solves Netaji’s death, or disappearance. She questioned why the Centre couldn’t think of a Netaji-statue for so long? She claimed that people are too frightened to speak up.

Targeting the Centre’s proposed amendment to the IAS cadre rules, Mamata alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is destroying the federal structure. She questioned why original rules were being withdrawn.

"Can they withdraw (officials) anytime without consent of the state government?", she asked.

Mamata announced that West Bengal will have a Planning Commission. She said that rejection of the idea (of a commission, by the Centre) could only be condemned. The concept of economic planning traces its origins to Netaji (and other leaders in the 1930s). The Planning Commission that had existed in India since 1950 was dissolved and replaced by NITI Aayog, after the Modi-government came to power in 2014.

Several projects to commemorate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations are being put in place, the chief minister said. These include a university, a monument remembering Azad Hind Fauj. A planned sports university will also be extended with cooperation of the government.

On the lines of National Cadet Corps (NCC), Jai Hind Bahini will be introduced in schools and colleges. Also, as part of the 75 years of independence celebrations, a museum at Alipur Jail will be inaugurated. The state will remember freedom fighters across the state during 23-26 January, and during 15-21 August. Digitisation of documents concerning freedom struggle, booklets on women’s and contribution of the press are also among the planned activities.

Raising historical instances of Gandhiji, Vivekananda, the pluralism they practised, Mamata said that does she need to prove her religious beliefs, and seek a character certificate.

“I don't need a character certificate from BJP, or any one. I need character certificate from people of this country, people of this land, people of this soil,” she said.

Without naming any political faction, Mamata suggested that people who are today talking divisive politics on religious lines, should go and read Vivekananda, Subhas, Tagore, Gandhi and Ambedkar. In the context of history being reinterpreted, the chief minister said that it is a duty to teach students national and state history.

Referring to the Calcutta Killings (communal riots in pre-independent India), Mamata said that at times some political parties talk of it. “Where were you, what was your role?” she questioned. The chief minister highlighted that Bengal has a significant contribution in the freedom struggle. At the cellular jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, most freedom fighters were from Bengal, followed by Punjab, she said.

The CM criticised the Centre’s policies on the issues of demonetisation, handling the pandemic, and ‘destruction’ of heritage as well.