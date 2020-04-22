Mamata slams Centre over sending teams, faulty testing kits

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for sending teams to evaluate the implementation of lockdown measures. Addressing the media at the state secretariat, the Chief Minister further alleged that defective testing kits were sent to the state.

“Every day they (Centre) are telling what to do and what not to do. They are sending teams to see our preparations to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Banerjee.

Referring to the Centre’s letters to the state government in this regard the Chief Minister said that they were sending strongly worded letters and the state government can do the same.

“They are sending us strongly worded letters. We can also do that. But that is not the point,” said Banerjee.

She also said that all the rapid testing kits sent to the state have been withdrawn.

“Even as our Health Department has made previous orders but we do not know when we will get them,” said Banerjee.

“Tests have to be conducted in time or else people may die...The supplier of these kits is ICMR and NICED and we don’t have enough mediums. I cannot understand their planning ( of the Centre),” said Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 300 in Bengal while the death toll remained 15. So far 79 persons have been discharged after being cured.