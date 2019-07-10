Mamata smells conspiracy in K'taka politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the ongoing crisis over the resignation of JD(S) and Congress MLAs in Karnataka.

Addressing the state Assembly, the chief minister said that the MLAs had been forced to resign and were being tortured. She also dubbed it as "horse trading."

"Just now I got the news. The MLAs have been kept under lock and keys. They have been forced to resign and they are being tortured. Horse trading is going on. We condemn the conspiracy in Karnataka," said Mamata.

Speaking to reporters, Mamata alleged that BJP government at the Centre was trying to disrupt the Constitutional norms and federal structure of the country. She also urged all opposition parties to unite and fight against it.