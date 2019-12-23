Mamata urges non-BJP CMs, leaders to unite against CAA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to all non-BJP Chief Ministers and opposition party leaders urging them to unite against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC. Banerjee also urged them to unite against the BJP government on one platform.

“Today, more than ever, we need to rise against this draconian regime in a united manner. I sincerely and earnestly request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner…,” stated Banerjee in her letter.

Urging non-BJP Chief Ministers and party leaders to “work together” against the ruling party at the Centre Banerjee accused BJP of “bulldozing” the movement against CAA and NRC.

“ I appeal to all of you that at this juncture, let us all work together. Opposition party must unite on one platform. The ruling party at the Centre is bulldozing this democratic movement by using state machinery and brute force,” said Banerjee.

She also urged them to meet and chalk out a plan to determine the future course of action.

“The youth and students have risen against and are facing the barbaric and brute force of the Centre. The entire world is watching us; let us rise to save India of our forefathers and founders. Let us all meet and chalk out a concerted plan to protest and save our democracy,” stated Banerjee.

Referring to the temporary detention of a delegation of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation at Lucknow Airport on Sunday Banerjee said that opposition party leaders are not being allowed to visit “disturbed areas.”