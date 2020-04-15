Officers failing to enforce lockdown must be

Mamata's officials failing to enforce coronavirus lockdown be shown the door: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 15 2020, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 18:11 ist
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Unhappy over the way the lockdown is being enforced in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday the police and administrative officials not following the protocol be shown the door and depoloyment of central paramilitary forces be considered.

"Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off #coronavirus. Police and administration @MamataOfficial failing to effect 100% #SocialDistancing or curbing religious congregations be shown door," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning!" the governor added.

The Union Home Ministry had also recently flagged "gradual dilution" of the lockdown in some parts of the state.

Most of these localities are minority-dominated, and the state BJP unit has repeatedly alleged that lockdown was not being properly enforced in these areas.

The home ministry also said despite the Centre issuing orders from time to time under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, these were not being followed.

Reacting to the Centre's letter, Banerjee had said the Union government was only interested in "extra vigilance in some specific areas".

"We are not fighting any communal virus, we are fighting a disease spreading through human contact. Wherever we find any problem, steps will be taken to ensure that the lockdown is imposed there, but that doesn't mean shops would remain closed... We are keeping a close watch," she had said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues ever since taking office in July last year.

Jagdeep Dhankhar
Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
West Bengal
