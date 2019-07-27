Man arrested for beating father to death

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his father to death in a gruesome manner in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Saturday.

Namdeo Uravate allegedly killed his father Dattu Uravate at Khapri village in Jhari tehsil in the early hours of Friday because the latter was not ready to give him his share in the property.

Namdeo was demanding a share in the family's land, a police official said.

The two had an argument over the issue on Thursday night before going to sleep.

Around 2 am, Namdeo entered his father's room and allegedly began to hit him on the head with a bamboo stick, the official said.

Even when his father collapsed in a pool of blood, Namdeo allegedly kept hitting him, smashing his head into pieces, he added.

After being alerted, a team of Patan police station reached the spot in the morning and arrested Namdeo.

The body was sent for autopsy to a government hospital. Further probe is on.