Man arrested for harassing women journalists

A self-proclaimed political commentator was on Tuesday arrested for engaging in continuous harassment of women journalists on social media, police said here.

Kishore K Swamy, who appears on English television channel debates as a political analyst, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by Tamil Nadu Women Journalists Forum.

Swamy, who changes goalposts every now and then, has been booked under sections 354D (stalking), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and section 4 (Harassment of Women) of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act, 1998.

Several women journalists have complained about Swamy accusing him of harassing them and indulging in character assassination on social media, especially Twitter.