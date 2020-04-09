Man assaults two women doctors in Delhi after accusing them of spreading coronavirus

In yet another incident of healthcare professionals facing assault over COVID-19, two women doctors of capital's Safdarjung Hospital have been attacked by a 42-year-old man, accusing them of spreading the virus infection.

The incident took place in Gautam Nagar of South Delhi, which is near the hospital, where the doctors, who are sisters stay, at around 9.20 PM on Wednesday and the alleged attacker has been arrested. The two doctors had come out of their rented accommodation to buy fruits when the incident took place.

As soon as they reached the fruit stall, the man identified as Sanjeev Sharma told them that they should not be out on streets and asked them to stay away. He said they were not allowed to come to public places and it was because of doctors, COVID-19 is spreading.

According to Safdarjung Hospital Resident Doctors Association president Dr Manish, the two doctors when tried to reason with him, he told them that they were bringing problems to the locality and slapped them. "He also hit them on their neck and twisted their hands when questioned," he said.

Police said the man began making remarks against the doctors and the need for social distancing as they approached the fruit stall. He also accused them of spreading the infection in residential areas.

Later, police arrested the accused and a case under Sections 323 (hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or intent to outrage the modesty of woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (words, gestures used to outrage the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Police said the doctors who were attacked were not on COVID-19 duty.

Assuring doctors and nurses that strict action will be taken against offenders, Delhi Police spokesperson M S Randhawa said they have reviewed the security of various hospitals in the capital, including in AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital.

Healthcare professionals in Delhi and elsewhere have been complaining that they were facing harassment with house owners asking them to vacate their rented accommodation besides, facing harassment from locals.

The Centre and state governments had issued appeals to citizens not to harass healthcare professionals, who are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. Earlier this month, doctors in Telangana were attacked following the death of a coronavirus patient, while two female doctors and civil authorities, who went to a locality in Indore for COVID-19 screening, were attacked.

Doctors have demanded deployment of paramilitary forces in hospitals, while Delhi government has sought police deployment in hospitals and quarantine centres to tackle unruly situations.