Man attempts suicide outside Mantralaya in Mumbai

The man was immediately rushed to the state-run GT Hospital for treatment and is now stable

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 20 2021, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 17:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 48-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Friday, police said. As per preliminary information, the man identified as Subhash Jadhav allegedly tried to consume pesticide while standing in front of the entrance of the secretariat building at 12 pm, an official said.

The man was immediately rushed to the state-run GT Hospital for treatment, and his condition is stable, the official said. A resident of Ambegaon in Pune district, Jadhav had come to meet some officials at the Mantralaya in connection with a land dispute, he said, adding that the man also has some criminal cases to his name.

Jadhav was not allowed to go inside, as the entry was restricted due to Covid-19 safety norms, following which he allegedly tried to consume pesticide, the official said. 

