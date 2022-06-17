Man attempts to kill self at Bombay HC

Man attempts to kill self at Bombay HC after failing to get relief in property dispute

The judge ordered the man, who was locked in a property dispute with his mother, to vacate his premise under the Senior Citizens Act

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 17 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 18:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 55-year-old man tried to kill himself inside a courtroom at the Bombay High Court on Friday after a judge rejected his plea in a property dispute. He was, however, stopped in time by the lawyers present in the court.

The incident took place around 1 pm in the courtroom of Justice P D Naik. The judge ordered the man, who was locked in a property dispute with his mother, to vacate his premise under the Senior Citizens Act.

As Justice Naik pronounced the order, the man went up to him, pulled out a paper cutter knife from his trouser pocket, and tried to slit his own wrist, eye witnesses said.

Some lawyers around him, including an assistant public prosecutor, acted swiftly and restrained him. Police personnel present in court took him to the Azad Maidan police station.

Justice Naik, however, asked the police to let the man go. The police called the man's family members to the police station and asked them to take him home, an official said.

The man was administered first aid and did not need any further medical assistance, the police official added.

According to lawyers, metal detectors at the two entry gates of the High Court haven't been functioning for a while, which was why, perhaps, the man could enter the premises with a paper cutter. 

