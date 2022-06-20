Man beaten to death for protesting against daughters' eve teasing

A 40-year-old man was fatally attacked for protecting his two teenage daughters from alleged eve-teasing by some young men in their locality.

The victim, a small-time farmer, succumbed to his injuries after three days during treatment.

According to reports, the incident took place at Madhavpur village in Pilibhit district on June 16.

The police said that six of the victim's neighbours, including five aged between 18 and 25 years, have been booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting) and 302 (murder).

Manish Kumar, inspector (crime) at Amaria police station, said, "The man was killed because he stood up against some local youths and tried to protect his young daughters from them. Badly beaten, he was shifted to a district hospital where he succumbed to internal injuries. An autopsy was conducted by a panel of three medical officers. We are now trying to locate and arrest the absconding accused."

In a written complaint, the victim's wife stated that five men whom she identified as Bhoora, 22, Sohel, 18, Munna, 25, Rehan, 20, and Imram, 18, live near her house and used to regularly pass lewd remarks and make obscene gestures at her daughters.

Her husband subsequently took it up with the boys' fathers who, she alleged, completely ignored the matter.

On June 16, the man was attacked by the accused who first abused him and then repeatedly punched and kicked him, the woman said in her police complaint.