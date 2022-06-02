Man calls wife 'a hormonal mess' during labour, booted out of delivery room

A 32-year-old woman recently kicked her husband out of the delivery room for calling her ‘a hormonal mess’ during her labour.

In a Reddit post, the first-time mom stated that she was called “a hormonal mess” by her husband while they were being asked a few routine questions about their pregnancy journey by the midwife.

The woman revealed in her Reddit post that her husband was extremely supportive during the initial stages of her painful contractions in the hospital. However, a confrontation occurred between them while the midwife was trying to ease the woman’s mind from her labour pain.

As per a report by NDTV, the couple was asked if they were excited about the pregnancy coming to an end to which the woman replied yes, as it was a hard journey for her. She stated in the post that her husband snorted and said “for me too, she was so difficult.”

After the inappropriate remark, the midwife tried to change the conversation, however, the woman pushed it further and asked his partner what he meant by the statement. “He said that he is happy it's over and he will get his wife back and ‘the hormonal mess is over,'” the woman wrote in the post. She further stated that she was hurt by her partner’s statement and asked him to leave the delivery room, to which he initially refused. “I yelled at him to get the f out and he was pi***d off, called me an AH for making him miss his kid's birth, and stormed off,” the post read.

The post has received more than 13000 upvotes and over 3900 likes since it has been shared with people appreciating the woman for booting her husband out for his hurtful remark.