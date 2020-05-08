Man casts doubt on co-worker after Rs 200 theft, killed

Man casts doubt on co-worker after Rs 200 theft, killed

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • May 08 2020, 17:14 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 17:25 ist
Representative image

A factory worker in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly killed his colleague over the theft of Rs 200, police said on Friday.

A sum of Rs 200 was stolen some days ago from Gousi Rafique Shaikh (57), a worker in a metal unit in the district's Sativali village, and he suspected co-worker Vijay Shankar Vishwakarma (42), said Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

"They would fight over this issue and on Thursday morning, Vishwakarma banged Shaikh's head against the furnace of the factory, killing him on the spot. Vishwakarma was arrested later in the day. A case of murder was registered by Waliv police station," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
murder
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lockdown brings kites back to Lucknow skies

Coronavirus lockdown brings kites back to Lucknow skies

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

 