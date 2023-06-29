Man detained at Delhi airport for carrying live cartridges

A 43-year-old man was detained at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly carrying six live cartridges in his luggage, police said on Thursday.

The passenger was detained after luggage screening prior to his Delhi to Dubai flight from the airport on Tuesday, they said.

A senior police officer said six live cartridges were found in passenger Amrish Bishnoi's luggage. He was not in possession of valid documents for carrying live ammunition in aircraft, but had an all-India pistol licence from the Uttar Pradesh government, the officer said.

A case has been registered at IGI Airport Police station, police added.