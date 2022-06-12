Man dies, 2 kids seriously injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

A man died while his two children were seriously injured when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Sunday, a disaster management official said.
The official said the accident took place at Shalech village in Rajgarh tehsil.
Mahender Singh of Glatti village in Sirmaur district died on the spot while his daughter Mehak Verma (15) and son Abhishek Verma (12) sustained serious injuries .
The injured have been taken to the Rajgarh regional hospital for treatment, he added.
