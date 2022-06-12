Man dies, 2 kids seriously injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal: Car falls into gorge; 1 dead, 2 kids injured

The official said the accident took place at Shalech village in Rajgarh tehsil

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 12 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 15:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man died while his two children were seriously injured when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Sunday, a disaster management official said.

The official said the accident took place at Shalech village in Rajgarh tehsil.

Mahender Singh of Glatti village in Sirmaur district died on the spot while his daughter Mehak Verma (15) and son Abhishek Verma (12) sustained serious injuries .

The injured have been taken to the Rajgarh regional hospital for treatment, he added.

Accident
Himachal Pradesh
India News

