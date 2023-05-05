Man dies after being hit by car of BJP leader's convoy

Man dies after being hit by car of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy, allege locals; police confirmation awaited

The accident took place late Thursday night, triggering a road blockade by locals for over an hour

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 05 2023, 04:10 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 04:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man died after allegedly being knocked down by a car of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy at Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, according to locals.

Police are yet to confirm whether the said vehicle was a part of the Nandigram MP's convoy.

The accident took place late Thursday night, triggering a road blockade by locals for over an hour.

The convoy did not stop even after the accident, they further alleged.

A senior district police official said, "The deceased Seikh Israfil was crossing the NH near a petrol pump when he was hit by a car at 10.30 pm and declared brought dead at a local hospital. We are yet to confirm if the said car is part of the convoy of Suvendu Adhikari as claimed by some people."

Adhikari or any other leader from the saffron party did not comment on the issue.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) was returning from a party programme at Moina.

Accident
India News
Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal

