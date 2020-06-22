WB: Man falls to death from roof of girlfriend's home

Man falls to death from roof of girlfriend's house in Bengal

The deceased had returned from work in a West Asian country before the lockdown was imposed and had visited the house of his girlfriend

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 22 2020, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 21:27 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A 28-year-old man has died after falling from the roof of his girlfriend's house in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Monday.

Locals reportedly saw the man, identified as Bhabatosh Debnath, fall from the roof of cloth shop owner Narayan Majumder's house in Barajaguli town in Haringhata police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

The locals took Debnath to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

The deceased had returned from work in a West Asian country before the lockdown was imposed and had visited the house of his girlfriend, Narayan Majumder's daughter, on Sunday.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to find the cause of the death, Ranaghat police district Superintendent of Police, VSR Anantanag said.

Both the young woman and her father are being interrogated, another police officer said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Nadia district
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

 