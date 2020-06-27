Man gets 7-year jail term for attempting to kill doctor

The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and seven years jail term of a man for attempting to kill a doctor and VHP functionary in Ahmedabad in 2002, within months of the communal riots in Gujarat.

The court, however, found that the police could not prove that the incident was part of a larger conspiracy of targeting of Hindu community as a sequel to communal riots after the Godhra incident in February 2002.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee dismissed an appeal filed by Mustak alias Kanio Ahmed Shaikh against the High Court's judgment which enhanced sentence from six to seven years jail term for him.

The findings by the trial court as well as the High Court did not warrant our interference, the top court said.

The bench noted both the victim, Dr. Jaideep Patel, VHP city unit general secretary and his driver Jignesh G Vyas, had duly identified the convict as the person who was driving the motorcycle and another accused Salim alias Salim Chaurala Yakubhai Patel as the one who had on December 3, 2012, fired shots at the victim, resulting into grave injuries to him below left eye and head.

A third accused, Abhasbeg Habibeg Mirza was acquitted by the trial court in the case due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

"The involvement of the appellant in the offences alleged has, in our opinion, duly been established inter alia by the injury of the victim; extraction of a bullet from the body of the victim; linking of the bullet to the weapon recovered on the confession of the appellant upon Forensic examination," the bench said.