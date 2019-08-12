Man gives triple talaq to wife over her looks

Cases of triple talaq (divorcing a woman by pronouncing the word talaq thrice in one go) have continued unabated despite the enactment of a law to punish those doing it.

A man gave triple talaq to his wife over phone from Kolkata telling her that she was not ''beautiful''. Strangely, it took him five years to realise that his wife, with whom he also has a daughter, was not ''beautiful''.

According to sources, Sabre Alam, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, about 300 kilometres from Lucknow, was married to Shaista Bano about five years ago.

Alam, who worked at Kolkata, allegedly used to humiliate his wife saying that she was not ''good-looking'' and that he did not want to spend his life with her.

Alam allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife over the phone on Sunday, reports said. ''He again humiliated my daughter and simply pronounced the word talaq three times and hung up,'' said Naseem Ahmed, the father of Shaista. He said that Alam wanted more dowry and had divorced his daughter as his demand was not met.

The family approached the police and registered a case against Alam at Nizamabad police station. ''We have registered a case and are investigating the matter,'' said a police official in Azamgarh.

In yet another case, a youth gave triple talaq to his wife over the phone in UP's Shamli town, about 500 kilometres from Lucknow. A case was lodged against the youth in this regard, sources said.