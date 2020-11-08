Man held for abducting, raping minor girl in Uttar Pradesh

Man held for abducting, raping minor girl in UP

Police said the girl was rescued and sent for medical examination

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP)
  Nov 08 2020
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage, police said on Sunday.

"On August 28, a 16-year-old girl was abducted by her 24-year-old neighbor and taken to Kerala. The girl was raped on the pretext of marriage,” Station House Officer of Bairia police station Sanjay Tripathi said.

“On the complaint of the girl’s father, a case has been registered against the accused under the India Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," he added.

Police said the girl was rescued and sent for medical examination.

The accused has been sent to jail, they added. 

