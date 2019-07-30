Man held for killing granddaughter in TN

A man allegedly killed his 10-month-old granddaughter here to take revenge against his son and daughter-in-law, suspecting them to be behind his two wives deserting him, police said on Tuesday.

Selvaraj, 45, was arrested early Tuesday following a child missing complaint from the victim's parents, they said.

According to the preliminary inquiry, Selvaraj was upset with his son and daughter-in-law after both his wives had abandoned him, police said.

Selvaraj confessed to having killed the girl child using a stone on Monday to exact revenge on his son and daughter-in-law, they said.

Police recovered the body of the child from behind a bakery in Othakalmandapam, about 10 km from Kinathukadavu.

Further investigation is on, they said.