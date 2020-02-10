Man held for sexually assaulting teenage girl in Pune

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Maharashtra's Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and threatening her with acid attack if she disclosed the incident, a police official said.

The alleged incident had taken place in Wagholi area on the outskirts of the city.

According to the official, the accused had befriended the girl, who is a school student, some months ago.

"He had taken the girl to Wagholi area where he sexually assaulted her and filmed the act. He also threatened the girl with an acid attack and warned of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident," he said.

The girl recently confided in her mother and narrated the incident.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.