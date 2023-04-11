Man held for threatening to harm Maharashtra CM Shinde

Man held for threatening to harm Maharashtra CM Shinde

The man was apprehended from Warje area in Pune

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 11 2023, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 13:40 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Police have apprehended a 42-year-old man from Pune for allegedly threatening to harm Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rajesh Agwane, who works as a ward boy at a hospital in Mumbai, made the threatening call to the police control room on Monday night apparently in an inebriated condition, he said.

"On Monday night, the man called up police control room number 112 and sought medical assistance. He was told to call on 108 (ambulance service number). The man again called up the police control room, he spoke in threatening language and to harm the chief minister," a senior Pune police official said. The man was apparently drunk, he said. "His wife was there, she grabbed the phone and told the control room officers that the man was drunk and he did not know what he was saying and requested to ignore his comments," the official said.

The man was apprehended from Warje area in Pune. Further probe was on, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
India News

