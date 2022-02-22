Man held in K'taka for duping teacher with crypto plan

Man held from Karnataka for duping Mumbai music teacher with cryptocurrency plan

The music teacher was duped of Rs 2.43 lakh with the promise of high returns on a cryptocurrency investment

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 22 2022, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 20:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 31-year-old man was arrested from Bengaluru by Mumbai police for allegedly duping a music teacher of Rs 2.43 lakh with the promise of high returns on a cryptocurrency investment, an official said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint filed by the victim at Matunga police station, he had received a message on his mobile from one 'Argohash' about the chance to earn Rs 2,000 per day through cryptocurrency mining. he said.

"The victim started depositing money after clicking on the link and downloading the Argohash app. The app stopped working some time later, and another app called Argopro went operational. The man soon realised he was being cheated and approached police," he informed.

A probe zeroed in on Mohammed Jabir Mohammed Nuruddin, a delivery boy of a prominent restaurant aggregator, into whose account the money deposited by the music teacher had landed, the official said.

"We found that at least Rs 71 lakh was deposited in Nuruddin's account on February 9, 10 and 11, most of which was withdrawn immediately. He had also started driving a car recently. Some of the money had been transferred to the account of a Delhi-based firm that had collected Rs 225 crore from across the country in the last few days," he said.

The accused, who was held from Bengaluru in Karnataka, was charged under IPC and Information Technology provisions for cheating and other offences, and has been remanded in police custody till February 25, Senior Inspector Deepak Chavan of Matunga police station said. 

