Man held over social media post threatening PM, Shah

Man held over social media post threatening PM Modi, Amit Shah

The man, in the post had said the RSS and BJP leaders should apologise for the controversial remarks on prophet Mohammad by Nupur Sharma

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 30 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 14:07 ist

A man, who allegedly put up a social media post threatening to behead Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was arrested here, police said on Thursday.

The man, in the post had said the RSS and BJP leaders should apologise for the controversial remarks on prophet Mohammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, or their heads will be separated, they said.

The Moghalpura police on its own booked a case against the man for the inflammatory post and arrested him on Wednesday, police said. He was produced before a local court which directed the police to give him a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a senior Police official said.

Section 41A of the CrPC mandates that in cases where one's arrest is not immediately necessary the police shall issue a notice directing the person (to appear before a police officer) against whom a reasonable complaint has been made. Accordingly, police issued the notice to the man, who was subsequently let off, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Social media
Prophet Mohammed remarks
Prophet Remarks Row

What's Brewing

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

 