Man held, quizzed in Kota for spying for Pakistan

Man held, quizzed in Kota for spying for Pakistan

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 03 2020, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 23:25 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Army officials detained a 30-year-old carpenter from Uttar Pradesh, currently engaged in contract work in Kota Army area, from his work site here on Saturday as he was allegedly spying for Pakistan through social media platforms.

An interrogation jointly by teams of the Army, police and intelligence agencies with the suspected agent is underway.

The suspect identified as Imran, hailing from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh and currently employed as a carpenter under a contractor in the city's Army area, was picked up from the workplace on Saturday, Superintendent of Police, Kota City, Gourav Yadav said.

The suspect had been working in the Army area for the past two months, he added.

Imran was found to be in constant touch with people in Pakistan through social media platforms and WhatsApp groups, said a police official of Bhimganj Mandi police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Army
India
Pakistan
Rajasthan
Kota

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 