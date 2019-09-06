Man held with country-made pistol in Jammu

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Jammu,
  • Sep 06 2019, 16:37pm ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2019, 17:11pm ist
Representative image

A suspected criminal was arrested with a country-made pistol in the outskirts of the Jammu city, police said on Friday.

Inderveer Singh alias 'Jaddu', a resident of Raipur-Satwari, was seen moving under suspicious circumstances by police patrolling party at Gangyal late Thursday and was subsequently subjected to frisking, a police official said.

A country-made pistol and a live round were recovered from his possession, he said.

Singh was arrested and a case under Arms Act has been registered against him, he said adding further investigation is on. 

