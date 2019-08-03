Man held with heroin from Indo-Nepal border

A man was arrested on Saturday from the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district after he was found in possession of heroin worth around Rs 2 crore, an official said.

Samrendra, a resident of Farendi in Maharajganj, was arrested and a bag containing 200 grams of heroin was seized near Gajarjot Tola by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel after he was found moving suspiciously along the border, SSB (Sonauli) Inspector Ravi Singh said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on, he added.