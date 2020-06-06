Man orders laptop, gets stone tile in parcel: Report

Man in Pune orders laptop, receives stone tile in parcel: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 12:00 ist

It came as a nightmare for a 36-year-old man and his wife when they ordered a laptop and received a stone tile in the parcel when it was delivered, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Chinmay Girish Madholkar, a resident of Talawde in Pune, lodged an FIR after the incident at Dehruroad police station.

The police told the publication that Madholkar had ordered a laptop from a famous online shopping portal at Rs 37,990 through his credit card.

The parcel was delivered to him on May 29 when a delivery boy came to his residence and handed over the parcel. However, when Madholkar and his wife opened the parcel they were flabbergasted to see a red-coloured stone tile, the police were quoted in the report.

Madholkar then filed a complaint to the police and a case of cheating has been registered. The police are still investigating the matter, the news report stated. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
cheating
laptops
Maharashtra
Pune

What's Brewing

COVID-19 fear prevails, few keen to venture out: Survey

COVID-19 fear prevails, few keen to venture out: Survey

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

COVID-19: Experts feel too early to allow malls to open

COVID-19: Experts feel too early to allow malls to open

India, China to hold Lt General-level talks today

India, China to hold Lt General-level talks today

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

 