Man in Pune orders laptop, receives stone tile in parcel: Report

It came as a nightmare for a 36-year-old man and his wife when they ordered a laptop and received a stone tile in the parcel when it was delivered, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Chinmay Girish Madholkar, a resident of Talawde in Pune, lodged an FIR after the incident at Dehruroad police station.

The police told the publication that Madholkar had ordered a laptop from a famous online shopping portal at Rs 37,990 through his credit card.

The parcel was delivered to him on May 29 when a delivery boy came to his residence and handed over the parcel. However, when Madholkar and his wife opened the parcel they were flabbergasted to see a red-coloured stone tile, the police were quoted in the report.

Madholkar then filed a complaint to the police and a case of cheating has been registered. The police are still investigating the matter, the news report stated.