Man in riot gear during Jamia protest was a cop: DCP

DCP South East, Chinmoy Biswal reacted over the posts doing rounds on social media against Delhi Police, according to ANI.

He said, “Police had carried out its duty to control a violent mob and maintain peace. Attempts are being made to present a false picture. A picture is making rounds on social media where a police personnel is being projected as a member of a student organisation, It’s a lie.”

He further added, “The man in those pictures is a police personnel and was present for 'bandobast' there (Jamia). Police 'bandobast' is not only uninformed, some special policemen in plain clothes are also deployed. They are deployed to identify miscreants in a crowd and arrest them.”