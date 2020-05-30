Man kills self in Uttar Pradesh after losing job in lockdown, Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt 2.0 anniversary celebrations

Unable to take care of his family of eight, that included his sick old mother and five children, after losing his job owing to the lockdown, a man allegedly killed himself by jumping before a speeding train in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district on Saturday.

In a suicide note, which was recovered from the deceased, the man said that though he had been getting wheat and rice from the ration shop, he did not have any money to buy other food items like sugar, milk, tea and spices.

''The local grocery store owner does not give anything on credit....my sick mother is dying owing to lack of medicines....I am not getting any job,'' the man said in the suicide note, according to the police sources.

The man, who worked at a hotel in the neighbouring Shahajahanpur district, lost his job after the hotel closed down in the lockdown. ''The lockdown is being extended every time,'' he said in the note.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to the Twitter to slam the Narendra Modi government for celebrating its first anniversary of its second term saying that ''many people in the country are in pain''.

''My message may not reach you (people) the way the letter on the first anniversary of the government (Modi's letter to the people)....but do read it...many people in this country are in pain,'' Priyanka said.

Barely a few days back, two migrant workers had committed suicide in UP's Banda district owing to financial woes.