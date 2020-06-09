Man nabbed in raid tests COVID-19 positive, 4 Maharashtra FDA men quarantined

Man nabbed in raid tests COVID-19 positive

  Jun 09 2020
  updated: Jun 09 2020
Four Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration personnel who raided a godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district last week and seized gutkha and tobacco products have been quarantined after one of the three people they nabbed tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.

Samples of the four FDA personnel have been sent for testing and results are awaited, he added.

"They had raided a godown last week and seized gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 37.80 lakh. The accused were lodged in Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi and the personnel there too would be tested," the official informed.

