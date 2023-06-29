Man onboard Emirates flight detained with 6 live cartridges in Delhi

A passenger onboard Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai was detained at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport with six live cartridges, reported news agency ANI quoting Delhi Police.
The passenger identified as Amrish Bishnoi did not have valid documents for carrying live ammunition.
Delhi Police have registered a case under section 25 of the Arms Act at the IGI Airport Police Station.
Further probe is under way.
More details are awaited.
