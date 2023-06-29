Emirates flyer detained with live cartridges in Delhi

Man onboard Emirates flight detained with 6 live cartridges in Delhi

The passenger identified as Amrish Bishnoi did not have valid documents for carrying live ammunition.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2023, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 11:02 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A passenger onboard Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai was detained at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport with six live cartridges, reported news agency ANI quoting Delhi Police. 

Delhi Police have registered a case under section 25 of the Arms Act at the IGI Airport Police Station.

Further probe is under way.

More details are awaited. 

Delhi
Emirates
India News
Indira Gandhi International Airport

