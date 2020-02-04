Man rapes eight year old daughter, strangles her to death

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly strangled his daughter to death after raping her in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, about 90 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, the man, a resident of Kamtapurwa village in the district, threw the body of the victim into a septic tank after killing her.

Feigning innocence, the man then lodged a missing person complaint with the police and also joined them in searching for his daughter.

Police said that the name of the culprit came under suspicion during the course of investigation. ''He admitted to the crime when quizzed under custody,'' said a senior police official in Sitapur. The body of the victim was recovered from the septic tank.

Police said that the man raped his daughter on the night of Saturday when the other family members had gone out. In a bid to hide his crime, he strangled the child to death and then threw her body into the septic tank so that it could not be found.

On Sunday morning, he approached the cops and lodged a complaint stating that her daughter had been missing since Saturday night, the police said.