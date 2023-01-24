Man requests cabin crew to open window mid-air, his reason will leave you in splits

Amid a spate of untoward incidents that have rocked airlines lately, yet another mid-air plane video has gone viral. Unlike, the previous ones wherein the civil aviation ministry had to be involved over accountability in lapses, this video left netizens in splits.

In the video, the passenger aboard the IndiGo flight was seen asking an air hostess to open the window because he had to spit out gutka. The hilarious comment ended up making the air hostess laugh and even the passengers around him joined in.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption "tag your gutka lover friend." It received a lot of funny comments.

One user wrote, "Kanpur flights have upgraded this feature", while another user wrote, "Thanks for making mahol (environment)".

Another user wrote in Hindi, "Hum deshi hai bhaiya kbi sudharne wale ni (We are Indians, will never change)". Yet another person added, "Gutka matters."

One person said, "Kand koi bhi kare ..naam UP-Bihar k hi ata hai" (Be it anyone, UP-Bihar always takes the blame).

This is not the first time that someone's love for gutka made headlines.

In 2021, a spectator had unwittingly grabbed limelight from the players of an India-New Zealand match held in Kanpur when he was found to be chewing something while talking on the phone. The short video had sparked a meme fest on social media. The video showed a woman sitting beside him, whom the man in question later clarified was his sister. Well, all we can summarise is that To some, gutka really does matter.

Airline controversies

Recently, a controversy erupted after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was accused of opening the emergency door of IndiGo Chennai-Tiruchirapalli flight on December 10, 2022 leading to a two-hour delay in the flight departure.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia later confirmed that the incident had taken place but the door was opened 'by mistake' and the person who opened it apologised. The airlines reiterated the same without naming the passenger.

Aviation Safety | It’s time we idiot-proof aircraft emergency exit doors

Last week, two passengers onboard an IndiGo flight had also created a ruckus in an inebriated condition. The duo were deplaned and later handed ove to Patna police by the CISF.

In November, 2022, an Air India passenger, identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on an elderly woman onboard a New York-Delhi flight. The passenger has since been arrested and is currently in jail.