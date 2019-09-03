Man seeks divorce saying wife can’t cook

A man sought divorce from his wife on the grounds that she doesn't know even basic cooking. Because of which, he claimed, he often left for work without having breakfast.

Another reason cited for divorce by the husband was that his wife was ‘overly attached’ to her parents.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh while dismissing the divorce petition said that a wife not knowing cooking or being too attached to her parents cannot constitute for cruelty as being alleged by the husband. The husband said his wife was rude to him and often sought dissolution of marriage. He also alleged that his wife left the matrimonial home in 2009.

“At best these can be said to be trivial issues which may and do arise between spouses in any marriage,” the division bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Manjari Kaul Nehru said in the order. The petitioner husband accused his wife of adultery. The court said, leveling ‘scandalous and malicious allegations of adultery’ against the wife rather amounts to cruelty.

The couple tied the nuptial knot 15-years-ago in 2004 and have a daughter. The husband first filed a petition for divorce before the lower court which was dismissed in 2015. He then moved high court.

The division bench of the court said, “It just goes to reveal the desperation and depravity of the appellant-husband, who by any means wants the respondent-wife out of his life”. The court in its verdict said that the wife has repeatedly filed complaints before the authorities and had the recourse to criminal proceedings. Instead, she preferred to seek the assistance of the authorities to save her marriage.