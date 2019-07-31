Man sexually assaults girl child in Hyderabad

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in Mailardevpally area here, police said Wednesday.

The accused, a relative of the victim, took her to Chandrayangutta area on Tuesday and sexually assaulted her, they said based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother. In the complaint, the woman stated that she was away at work while her daughter was alone in the house when the accused came and took the girl. Later, when she returned home, the girl narrated the incident to her, police said.

Following the complaint, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and sent the girl for medical examination. The accused was arrested and taken into custody, a police official said.