Man shot dead inside mosque in UP

The family members of the deceased told police that the crime has been committed by their acquaintances who belong to the same community

PTI
PTI,
  Jul 15 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 16:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 65-year-old man was shot dead inside a mosque in Khurja Nagar on Friday morning, police said.

Idris, a resident of Sheikhpen locality, was attacked by assailants while he along with his sons was walking on a road, they said.

According to his son, the assailant started assaulting his father and opened fire from a country-made weapons.

Idris, in a panic, rushed inside a mosque where the assailants followed him and shot him dead, the son told police.

Meerut Range Inspector-General (IG) Praveen Kumar, District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar rushed to the spot for inspection.

The family members of the deceased told police that the crime has been committed by their acquaintances who belong to the same community.

Action is being taken as per the information provided by the deceased's son, the IG said.

The incident is a result of personal enmity and litigation, he said.

Some people have been picked up on suspicion and are being interrogated, the IG said, adding that till now three people have been named in the complaint. 

Uttar Pradesh
India News

